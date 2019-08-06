How does Medical Aid Work?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape President of Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA)



The Black Business Council has announced that it is seeking an audience with the Health Minister, following revelations at the section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling by medical aids and withholding of payments to black and Indian doctors by medical aid schemes. Last week, various stakeholders in the country's health sector gave

evidence at these public hearings. In a submission to the hearings, Dr Kgosi Letlape said medical aids have become a law unto themselves and joins us on the line.