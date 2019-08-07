What extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senzo Mchunu Minister of Public Service & Administration



The South African economy is not looking good, with rising unemployment, GDP growth sluggish and with a dwindling public purse. To what extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus? President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent back the recently revised Ministerial handbook, ordering further cuts on perks for cabinet ministers.