Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Helen Zille, Senior policy fellow at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Mahlatse Mahlase, SANEF Chairperson



Sanef and five senior journalists approached the Equality Court, to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists. Helen Zille, in her thoughtful piece, wrote how a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech.