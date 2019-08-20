Concerns about Aarto Bill

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Howard Dembovsky Chairperson of the Justice Project South Africa.



Too late to fight the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence and it is here to say, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill into law that could see violators of traffic law have their licenses suspended or worse, cancelled.



Justice Project South Africa has called the law “an abomination and the work of the devil”.