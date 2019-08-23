Discovery 947 Ride Joburg which takes place on Sunday 17th November

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dinesh Govender CEO of Discovery Vitality



Discovery and 947 are thrilled to share the news that the Ride Joburg previously known as Cycle Challenge) event returns this year with an invigorated look and purpose.



The Discovery 947 Ride Joburg, which takes place on Sunday 17 November, has introduced a shorter 40 kilometre fun ride.