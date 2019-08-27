Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Latest Local
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19 The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day. 31 January 2021 9:26 AM
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food. 31 January 2021 7:21 AM
Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension. 30 January 2021 5:14 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don't rush to comply. It's being challenged' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

27 August 2019 7:39 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to James-Brent Styan Co-Author of The Bosasa Billions

News of Bosasa (now African Global) Executive Gavin Watson's passing has left many in the country shocked. Watson died in a car accident on Monday morning, on his way to OR
Tambo International Airport. His name has come up several times at the State Capture inquiry, and he was also expected to appear before the Tax Inquiry today.

To give us context on who Gavin Watson was and what he leaves behind, is James-Brent Styan, co-author of the book The Bosasa Billions.


The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you're breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix's Bridgerton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – Mom of three would like to have access to counseling

29 January 2021 11:07 AM

Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Viral - Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation

29 January 2021 8:02 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sir Richard Branson on Virgin taking to space

29 January 2021 7:37 AM

Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tributes to Sibongile Khumalo

29 January 2021 7:05 AM

Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Theatre celebrates 45 years

28 January 2021 9:35 AM

This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Botnet Take Down

28 January 2021 8:40 AM

When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
 
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government updates on Covid-19 guidelines on funerals

28 January 2021 8:34 AM

The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Viral - Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed

28 January 2021 8:06 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa to receive its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

28 January 2021 7:36 AM

One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

Local

Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark

Local

EWN Highlights

SA COVID-19 death toll hits 44,164 as 213 more fatalities confirmed

1 February 2021 6:16 AM

Myanmar's military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

1 February 2021 5:33 AM

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

