Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

Clement Manyathela speaks to James-Brent Styan Co-Author of The Bosasa Billions



News of Bosasa (now African Global) Executive Gavin Watson’s passing has left many in the country shocked. Watson died in a car accident on Monday morning, on his way to OR

Tambo International Airport. His name has come up several times at the State Capture inquiry, and he was also expected to appear before the Tax Inquiry today.



To give us context on who Gavin Watson was and what he leaves behind, is James-Brent Styan, co-author of the book The Bosasa Billions.