The Orbit returns in Johannesburg

Kevin Naidoo : Owner of The Orbit



This year started off on a sad note for local jazz and live music fans, when The Orbit , the home of jazz and live music in Johannesburg, closed down.



At the time, the owners of The Orbit said that they were experience financial constraints that came with running a live music venue. Yesterday, it was announced that The Orbit is back, but in a new form. The Orbit will now collaborate with various venues, called the

"takeover", around the city to bring you live music and entertainment.