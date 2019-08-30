Cosatu vs Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

Clement speaks to Zingiswa Losi President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions



Cosatu has joined the SACP in expressing their dissatisfaction in the Finance Minister’s recently released document to encourage economic growth. The alliance says this was an exclusionary move as they were not consulted in the drafting of the report. Cosatu’s deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe criticized the strategy paper at a media briefing

yesterday, saying it was an attempt to exploit our economic crisis by pursuing a rightwing agenda.