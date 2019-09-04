Tilana Stander, Survivor of historical child abuse

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tilana Stander Survivor of historical child abuse.



After 42 years, Tilana Stander has decided to speak out against abuse she endured at the hands of her 80-year-old father 4 decades ago. For Tilana, it was a matter of her personal quest for justice, and to encourage other survivors to speak out. The Sydney Frankel case prompted many other adult survivors to speak out, but will it bring healing?