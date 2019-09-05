What’s Gone Viral follow up – help for Sibusiso Zondi

A few weeks ago on What's Gone Viral, Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shared the story of Sibusiso Zondi who has cerebral palsy and has been unable to leave his home for years because of a faulty elevator. This story inspired elevator company I.F.E South Africa to step in and fix the elevator in the complex Sibusiso lives in.