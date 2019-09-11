Safety of Gauteng government buildings

Guest: Tasneem Motara Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management.
A year ago, a fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD, killing three firefighters who were struggling to put out the fire, this incident put into under the spotlight the safety of our state-owned buildings.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST