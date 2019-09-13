South Africa's crime stats

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bheki Cele Minister of Police.



South Africa's murder rate has increased by 6.9%, Sexual offences increased by 4.6%, attempted murder also rose by 4.1%. 736 murders were committed by children.



These are some of the numbers revealed by Police Minister, Bheki Cele yesterday on crimes in the country over the past calendar year. We clearly have a societal problem of crime.