Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence, 19 years after a similar inquiry

Guests Rebecca Sibanda : Legal Officer at the Centre for Constitutional Rights and Thabo Masebe : Gauteng Provincial Government Spokesperson.



Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into taxi violence in the province. This inquiry, which will investigating the underlying causes of killings in the taxi industry, will be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe, who will be assisted by Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hula Mismang.