Constitutionality right for parents to bury unborn babies before they turn 26 weeks

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sonja Smith Founding Executive Director of the Voice of the Unborn Baby and Ryan Smit Executive Director at Cause for Justice.



If at 26 weeks, a foetus has hair, recognizes the voice of the mother, eyes are starting to move in their sockets, can the foetus be afforded legal status?