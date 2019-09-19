Former SA President, Kgalema Motlanthe on the state of SA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kgalema Motlanthe Former President of South Africa



Where can South Africa start to overcome the country's challenges? South Africa is in a period of uncertainty. The country is facing high unemployment and stalled economic growth.



We're also seeing societal challenges such as the gender based violence scourge and increasing frustration by citizens who are left out of the country's economy.