How to reintegrate former drug mules back into socity

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Patricia Gerber Chairperson of Locked Up SA



Nolubabalo Nobanda was arrested by Bangkok police in 2011 for the possession of drugs, which were found inside her dreadlocks. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but was granted amnesty by the Thailand government and has now returned home to Makhanda.