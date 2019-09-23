Joburg Mayor on the irregular sale of land to Cedar Park

Guest: Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor in the Johannesburg



In the latest scandal to grip the City of Johannesburg, it has been revealed that the land in which the Gautrain station is built on was sold to Gupta-linked company, Regiments Capital, at a cost next to nothing. According to Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the sale of the land was irregular and that the City financed the sale of the land.