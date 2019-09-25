Preserving languages in South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Thabo Ditsele Sociolinguist at Tshwane University of Technology and Professor David Mosoma : Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission



Language is our living heritage, identity and culture, but language also determines how far one goes in life. According to UNESCO, one language disappears every two weeks, taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. There is a total of 34 indigenous South African languages, with 11 of them our official languages.