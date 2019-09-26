Wheels of justice moving slow in the Carltonville Creche abuse

Guest: Ngaa Murombedzi Advocacy Manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse



You may remember in April videos of a Carltonville Creche teacher violently beating up toddlers who could not defend themselves went viral. In the videos that went viral, a young girl is beaten up before commanded to clean up after her vomit.



In another video, a toddler is slapped for what appears to be a refusal to sleep. 5 months later, the Senior Public Prosecutor has not been able to present a final docket against the owner of the creche, Janine Edwards.