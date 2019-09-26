Rahsaan Patterson set to perform at Joy of Jazz

Guest: Rahsaan Patterson Singer/songer



Standard Bank Joy of Jazz finally here, with a sterling line-up of jazz, afrosoul, and soul musicians. Soul music maestro, Rahsaan Patterson will be at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz who has for 35 years been making music. His songs infuse soul, funk, jazz and a hint of gospel and has just released his latest album “Heroes and Gods”