Sun City resort turning 40 and the iconic adventures they offer

Guest: Thapelo Modise, Sun City Resort Marketing Manager



It has been 40 years since Sun International’s legendary Sun City opened its doors, marking the start of a new era in leisure and entertainment for South Africa. Emerging from the dry African bush in what was then known as Bophuthatswana, the resort, launched by hotel magnate Sol Kerzner, instantly captured the hearts and imaginations of entertainment-hungry South Africans