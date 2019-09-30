Vaal River system worse than it ever was before

Bongani speaks to Maureen Stewart Vice Chairperson of Save the Vaal Environment



Last year SANDF was deployed to the Vaal river system to clean up the sewage and fix water infrastructure crisis. Almost a year later, the situation is reportedly worse than it ever was before. Just over two weeks ago, the Deputy President, David Mabuza visited the

Vaal Rehabilitation project and he said he was disappointed by the progress made.

What's been happening at the Vaal? What is the state of the Vaal River?