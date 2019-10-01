Transnet reports 49 billion rand lost in irregular expenditure

Transnet has reported 49 billion rand in irregular expenditure for the 2018/2019 financial year. This is a huge increase from 8 billion rand in irregular expenditure from the previous year. The state owned entity is also dealing with allegations of mass-scale corruption, fraud and maladministration from the state capture years. Bongani speaks to Mohamed Mohamedy, Acting CEO of Transnet.