Attorneys on miners getting lung disease in coal industry

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Alexander Spoor Attorney at Richard Spoor Attorneys



Recent media reports of the sale of Sasol Limited selling its SA Coal mining business has raised concern among mineworkers and their lawyers who are litigating against Sasol (Pty) Ltd. The attorneys are suing Sasol for R80 million for 22 miners’ who contracted lung diseases as a result of exposure to coal dust while working in the mines.