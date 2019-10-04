Tax Ombudsman annual report into the state of affairs at SARS

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Judge Bernard Ngoepe Tax Ombud



The Tax Ombudsman has just released his annual report into the state of affairs into his office and the service delivery at SARS. His office has received 4,822 complaints from taxpayers, 2,043 of the complaints were resolved and more than 99% of its recommendations were implemented by Sars, but the payment of refunds remains an ongoing issue.