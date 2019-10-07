Former DA Leader Helen Zille on her decision to stand for DA top job

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Former DA Leader Helen Zille



The Sunday Times reports that former DA leader Tony Leon is part of a delegation in the party, tasked to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit in the interest of the party. This past Friday, another former DA leader Helen Zille announced that she was suspending her fellowship at the Institute for Race Relations to contest for the position of Federal Council Chairperson, to replace James.