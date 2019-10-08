Veteran Vatiswa Ndara calls out exploitation of actors

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara



At what point can actors claim to be bona fide professionals, instead of people destined to be “free entertainment” in the country? This is one of the questions veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara puts in an open letter to Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. In this letter, Ndara details the exploitation she has experienced as an actor in the country. .