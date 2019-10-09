Deputy Public Protector reflect on his 7 year tenure in the office

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kevin Malunga Deputy Public Protector



After 7 years in the office of the Public Protector, Deputy Public Protector will be leaving the office. He does not leave quietly but embroiled yet in another controversy when he called for the return of quality control mechanisms, revealing how the quality of reports have deteriorated over the years after a think tank of investigators was done away with.