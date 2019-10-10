'Whether Brexit deal or no deal, trade between SA and UK won't be disrupted'

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nigel Casey Britain High Commissioner to South Africa



Negotiators are meeting this week to chart a way forward on how Britain will leave the United Kingdom. Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan was ridiculed and EU

negotiators thought there must have been a mistake. At the heart of the impasse, is the Irish Border Crisis. But come 31 October, the UK is leaving the EU deal, or no deal – and to safeguard South Africa come Brexit, SA and the UK have just signed a trade deal.