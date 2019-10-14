DA factional battles within the DA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Athol Trollip Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson



Reports over the past weekend suggest that the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, remains divided over the future of its leader Mmusi Maimane. The Sunday Times reports that some in the Federal Executive said it would be undemocratic to have him removed. City Press also reports that the man leading the DA’s review panel, Tony

Leon, has now been accused by Joburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba of trying

to solicit business from the City.