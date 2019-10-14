Tenth Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to take place

Bongani speaks to Neesham Balton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.



Tomorrow, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hosts its 10th annual lecture. The theme for this year’s lecture will be “For the Nation to Live, the Tribe Must Die”. Justice Albie Sachs will deliver the keynote address, while Nombonisa Gasa, the Adjunct Professor at UCT’s School of Public Law, will be the respondent. What can people look forward to at this year’s lecture?