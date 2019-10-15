Makasane Mzamani, Sandown High in dire need of financial resources

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Makasane Mzamani, Sandown High School Principal



It is easy to make an assumption that a school in affluent areas like Sandton are better equipped and resourced, and its learners are far from want and need. Sadly, this is far from reality for Sandown High School, situated right at the center of South Africa’s economic hub, the home of Johannesburg Stock Exchange, major banks, hotels and restaurants.