This obesity and nutrition week we look at child obesity

Guests: Ntokozo Ngubane Dietician at the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Abby Courtenay, Dietician at Nutritional Solutions (and Spokesperson of Association of Dietitians)



The World Obesity Federation finds that South Africa and China will have the largest increase in childhood obesity by the year 2030. The federation also finds that the number of obese children globally is predicted to reach 250 million by 2030, up from 150 million now.