Are Charter cities the future of cities or a new form of imperialism?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Mark Lutter : Founder & Executive Director at Charter Cities Institute and Tamara Winter Communications Lead at the Charter Cities Institute



Ten years ago, in a TED talk, Economist Paul Romer introduced the concept of charter cities, the idea of newly created municipalities governed by a rich nation other than the one in which its borders are contained. The host country, such as South Africa, would provide land; its residents; and a new charter to govern the city, and wealth would be

created. In a few months, the concept will be launched in South Africa.