Feedback from the Sandown High School

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mzamani Makasane, Sandown High principal



On Tuesday, 702 Breakfast put under the microscope the plight of Sandown High School, a school in the middle of Africa's richest square mile which is struggling to keep its doors open. The school received many pledges from the public and businesses. Bongani catches up with Sandown High School principal Mzamani Makasane and Tsepo Makubire, Chairperson of the SGB at Sandown High School.