Here’s why over 40 community radio stations could be shut down

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Garth Damerell-Moss : National Community Radio Forum Northern Cape Chairperson Paseka Maleka and Spokesperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)



Community radio is said to be under attack. This when about 43 community stations nationwide face a shut down because of a lack of licences, funding and spiralling debt. Now the National Community Radio Forum is calling on ICASA to rescind its decision to close community radio stations. But ICASA denying that it is shutting down 43 stations.