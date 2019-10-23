Russia-Africa Economic Summit

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Siphamandla Zondi Professor of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria.



The heads of African states and leaders of major organisations on the continent are gathering in Sochi, Russia, for the first ever Russia- Africa Summit. This gathering is being framed as an undertaking to address existing and potential relations between Russia and African nations. It will also look at ways to accelerate cooperation between countries on the continent and Russia.