The Psychology of winning

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Jannie Botha, Clinical and Sports Psychologies and former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers.



The Rugby World Cup semi-finals this weekend will see the world's four best rugby teams wrestling for a place in the finals. On Sunday at 11 o'clock, the Springboks play against Wales. In 2015, a 75th minute try by Fourie du Preez knocked Wales out in the quarterfinals. But since then, the Springboks have not won a game against Wales.