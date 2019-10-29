Does South Africa have a demand management problem when it comes to water?

Bonagni Bingwa speaks to Dhesigen Naidoo CEO of the Water Research Commission



Use water sparingly or risk water-shedding. That is the warning from the Minister of Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu. South Africa is one of the driest countries in the world and top users of water, consuming 300 litres of water per person compared to 173 Litres of water globally.