Next steps to rescue Eskom

Bonagni Bingwa speaks to Thembani Bukula Energy Expert and CEO at Power X



Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced Eskom’s roadmap to recovery, saying the vertical monopoly of the power utility was not sustainable. Gordhan says that to deal with the cost of electricity, the Minister announced the clustering of power stations to enforce internal competition within the generation unit of the utility.