Rugby World Cup final preview

Africa Melane Warren Whiteley : Springbok player & Lions captain



Rugby's biggest game takes place tomorrow, as the Springboks clash against England in the Rugby World Cup final. Much of the buildup this week has been focused on Siya Kolisi's rise to lead the Springboks, and the work coach Rassie Erasmus has put in to

turn around the fortunes of the Springboks in a short amount of time. Someone who has been involved with the Springboks in recent times, and has witnessed this team's turnaround, is Warren Whiteley.