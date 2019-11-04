South Africa's racial politics and rugby

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University.



Do we have unfinished business as a country when it comes to our racial politics? Is rugby the site at which past struggles and racial conflict can be resolved. Professor Jonathan Jansen wrote a thoughtful piece about the location of rugby in our unresolved racial conflict and historicizes how rugby and race are joined to the hip. Bongani speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University.