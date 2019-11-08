Forest Whitaker on the Godfather of Harlem

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Forest Whitaker, Hollywood Actor and Activist



He is best known for his Oscar winning role as the Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin, in the Last King of Scotland, starred in the movie, WAKANDA, and an activist and agent for change through his organisation The Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative. Now he is in a Showmax series that everyone is talking