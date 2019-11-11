Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie named business leader of the year

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gerrie Fourie CEO of Capitec



For the second year in a row, Capitec has won the Sunday Times Top 100 Company of the Year, while its CEO walked away with the Business Leader of the Year. Labelled the “little bank that could”, Capitec is now the largest digital bank in the country and now the 6th largest bank under the stewardship of Gerrie Fourie.