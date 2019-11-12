How drought is affecting South African agriculture

Bongani Bingwa speaks to A.J Kotze : Livestock farmer based in Limpopo and Mike Muller : Adjunct Professor at the Wits School of Governance.



Continuous drought in areas of South Africa such as the Karoo, Free State, Northern Cape, has left farmers in a bad financial situation, affecting the farmers’ families, the workers’ families and their livestock. Some areas are affected for as long as five to six years where no income could be generated due to the drought.