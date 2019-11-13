Tornado hits Mpolweni, KwaZulu Natal

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Francois Engelbrecht Climate Modeller at the Global Change Institute at Wits University



A tornado hit the Mpolweni area in the KwaZulu Natal Midlands yesterday, damaging property and houses including Eskom infrastructure. The tornado follows heavy rains in that province since the beginning of the week. At least three people have died during these rains. Are tornadoes unusual and uncommon in South Africa? And what of KZN

climate that makes the province the epicenter of the effects of atmospheric changes?