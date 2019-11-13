Evo Morales & South American politics

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Lyal White Senior Director at the Johannesburg Business School at UJ



An anti-imperialist hero to some, an authoritarian to his detractors, Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned after nearly 14 years in power. He is credited with bringing political and economic stability to the country, but the expense of democratization and democratic institution.