Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi President of the South African Cabin Crew Association and Deon Fredricks, Acting Chief Financial Officer at SAA.



If you have booked an SAA ticket, local or international, you have been urged not to turn up at the OR Tambo International Airport. SAA has cancelled all flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a strike called by the unions NUMSA and the South African Cabin Crew Association.