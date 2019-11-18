Afriforum unhappy with NPA’s decision to not Malema

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kallie Kriel, AfriForum CEO



The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema’s former business associates and co-accused for tender fraud amounting to R60.4 million, This means that Malema will escape prosecution for now ..that is…In a letter addressed to lobby group AfriForum on Friday, the NPA said it would prosecute On-Point Engineering – as well as the company’s chief executive, Lesiba Gwangwa, and one of its directors, Kagisho Dichabe – in the high court.