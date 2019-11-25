Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe on Botswana saga

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe : Executive Chairperson and Founder, Mmakau Mining



Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe has called for an Interpol investigation into allegations that she has interfered in Botswana politics. Travel restrictions were imposed on Motsepe-Radebe after October's Botswana elections. South Africans normally do not require advanced

visas to travel to Botswana. Motsepe-Radebe has faced allegations she interfered in the recent leadership election of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in a bid to remove Masisi.